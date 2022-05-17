Contact Us
New Haven Daily Voice serves Hamden, Meriden, Milford, New Haven, Wallingford, Waterbury & West Haven
Return to your home site

Menu

New Haven Daily Voice serves Hamden, Meriden, Milford, New Haven, Wallingford, Waterbury & West Haven

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Lamont OKs Near-Total State Takeover Of West Haven Finances After Audit
Police & Fire

15-Year-Old Charged In Shooting Of Victim On Road In Hamden

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
A 15-year-old boy is facing charges in a shooting that sent a 22-year-old victim to the hospital last year.
A 15-year-old boy is facing charges in a shooting that sent a 22-year-old victim to the hospital last year. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Mainzer-Einsatzfahrzeuge

A 15-year-old Connecticut boy is facing charges in a shooting that sent a 22-year-old victim to the hospital last year.

Officers in New Haven County responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Oberlin Road in Hamden at about 6 p.m. on May 26, 2021, according to the Hamden Police Department. 

Police found ballistic evidence in the roadway and determined that the victim had been taken to the hospital by a private vehicle to be treated for serious injuries, authorities said. 

Investigators determined that a suspect traveling in a vehicle on Oberlin Road had shot at the victim, who was in a parked vehicle, police reported.

On Tuesday, May 17, police arrested a 15-year-old Meriden resident in connection with the shooting, police said.

Authorities said the teen was charged with:

  • First-degree assault 
  • Unlawful discharge of a firearm
  • Carrying a pistol without a permit

He is being held at juvenile detention and is set to appear in Middletown Superior Court for Juvenile Matters on Tuesday, May 31, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.