15-Year-Old Charged In Shooting Of Victim On Road In Hamden

A 15-year-old Connecticut boy is facing charges in a shooting that sent a 22-year-old victim to the hospital last year.

Officers in New Haven County responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Oberlin Road in Hamden at about 6 p.m. on May 26, 2021, according to the Hamden Police Department.

Police found ballistic evidence in the roadway and determined that the victim had been taken to the hospital by a private vehicle to be treated for serious injuries, authorities said.

Investigators determined that a suspect traveling in a vehicle on Oberlin Road had shot at the victim, who was in a parked vehicle, police reported.

On Tuesday, May 17, police arrested a 15-year-old Meriden resident in connection with the shooting, police said.

Authorities said the teen was charged with:

First-degree assault

Unlawful discharge of a firearm

Carrying a pistol without a permit

He is being held at juvenile detention and is set to appear in Middletown Superior Court for Juvenile Matters on Tuesday, May 31, police said.

