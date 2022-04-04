$10K Reward Offered For Information That Helps Find Missing Yale Employee

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that helps police find a Yale University employee who has been missing for about two months.

Anton Sovetov, a 44-year-old graphic designer in the Yale Office of Public Affairs & Communications, was last in touch with colleagues on Friday, Feb. 4, the university said.

He was then seen on video leaving the Elm City Market on Chapel Street in New Haven and walking toward his apartment just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5. He was reported missing to police on Wednesday, Feb. 9, the university reported.

On Friday, April 1, Yale announced a $10,000 reward for information that helps police discover Sovetov's whereabouts.

“Mr. Sovetov is a beloved member of Yale’s staff,” Yale Police Chief Ronnell Higgins said. “We are doing everything in our power to find him.”

Sovetov is described as being 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, with short brown hair, blue eyes, and a mustache and beard.

The university urged anyone with information to call a newly-created tipline at 866-888-8644.

