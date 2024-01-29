Perp Who Dumped 100 Tires In Naugatuck Charged With Illegal Disopal

Fairfield County resident Lavon Spradley, age 22, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 26 for the Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, incident in New Haven County in Naugatuck.

An investigation revealed a series of events involving a U-Haul truck and the disposal of tires at multiple locations, the Naugatuck Police said.

Litchfield County resident Andrew Gonzalez, age 32, of Terryville, and Spradley were identified with the illegal dumping activities, police said.

The investigation began after investigators learned from a witness that a U-Haul truck dumped tires on a commercial property on Prospect Street.

Both Gonzalez and Spradley face other charges for illegal dumping, including conspiracy and illegal dumping of bulky/hazardous waste.

Spradley was taken into custody in Bridgeport and released on a $5,000 bond.

There is an active arrest warrant for Gonzalez and the department asks the public to contact police headquarters at 203-729-5222 or the confidential tip line at 203-720-1010 with any information regarding his whereabouts so that he may be brought to justice, the department said.

"This arrest sends a clear message that illegal dumping will not be tolerated in our community," the department said.

