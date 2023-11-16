Patient Data Reveal At Waterbury Hospital During Cyberattack, Officials Say

Three hospitals were victims of the August attack including Waterbury Hospital in New Haven County; Manchester Hospital in Hartford County, and Rockville General in Tolland County. All three are part of Prospect Medical Holdings, based in Connecticut.

On Monday, Nov. 13, Prospect Medical mailed notification letters to individuals whose information may have been involved, including 109,728 Connecticut residents, in accordance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, the company said in the letter.

Prospect Medical said it is offering residents whose Social Security and/or driver’s license numbers were involved two years of complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services through IDX.

The company has also established a dedicated, toll-free incident response line to answer questions that individuals may have about the incident.

"To help prevent something like this from happening again, Prospect Medical has implemented, and will continue to adopt, additional safeguards and technical security measures to further protect and monitor its systems," the company said.

In addition to the personal information incident, the attack caused havoc at the three hospitals, which at times had to cancel nearly half of their elective surgical procedures and couldn’t process X-rays or CT scans at times, something that is essential for many patients.

The attack also affected the number of people in the hospitals’ care with some closing their emergency rooms at times.

The Attorney General’s Privacy Section is reportedly reviewing the notifications as well as its tech security practices.

