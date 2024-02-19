Pair Of New Haven Pizzerias Rank Among Top 100 In Nation

And it's well-represented in new rankings of the Top 100 pizza spots in the US for 2024, released by Yelp.

Yelp says the rankings were determined by several factors, "including the total volume and number of 5-star reviews each business had that were written by members of the Yelp Elite Squad."

Three CT eateries made the list:

No. 57 - Modern Apizza, New Haven: Yelpers had high praise for the restaurant's thin-crust pizzas "cooked in an oil-fueled brick oven and served on a rectangular metal tray."

No. 77 - BAR, New Haven: "This pie is probably some of the best I've tasted in my life, and having lived in NY/NJ, I've had some good slices in my life," a Yelper from New York City wrote about BAR.

No. 85 - Mystic Pizza, North Stonington: According to Yelper Denise A. of Bridgeport, the pizza "is more like what I know to be as a Greek style pizza, thicker yet puffy and airy crust topped with a good amount of sauce."

