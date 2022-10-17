Beloved New Haven PD Officer Dies After Battling Cancer

A beloved Connecticut police officer is being mourned following his death after a year-and-half battle with cancer.

The New Haven Police Department announced the death of Officer Michael Hinton, on Sunday, Oct. 16.

"Officer Hinton was a dedicated husband, father of two, and friend of many. He joined the Police Department in 2014. Officer Hinton inspired us all with his unwavering positive spirit and selfless dedication to his work and family. Rest In Peace brother, we will miss you," the department said.

A GoFundMe effort has been set up to help his family including his wife and two children.

"Mike is a great friend, husband to his wife, Veva Alvarez, and father to his two children, Michael (4 years old) and Nora (7 years old)," the GoFundMe said.

Hinton was known for always helping others in need, the fundraiser said.

"He loves spending time with his family, working on race cars, and racing at Lebanon Valley Dragway," it added.

Prior to becoming a police officer, Hinton worked for Comcast for several years.

As of Monday, Oct. 17, some $30,000 had been raised from a $50,000 goal.

On the police department's Facebook page, friends and coworkers offered their condolences:

"So sad, it's heartbreaking. I remember going to his house when he was young. He lived on my beat and was such a nice kid," said one writer.

Another wrote: "So sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers go out to Officer Hinton’s family and friends, as well as his New Haven Police family! Rest In Peace Officer Hinton."

Funeral services have not been announced.

To donate to GoFundMe, click here.

