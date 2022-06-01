Beloved 7-Year-Old Ansonia Girl Remembered For Her Fighting Spirit

A Connecticut girl who died at the age of 7 is being remembered for her kindness and her fighting spirit when faced with serious illness.

New Haven County resident Jeilany Vega Rivera, of Ansonia, died on Saturday, May 28, according to her obituary.

Jeilany was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, an aggressive brain tumor, in March of 2021, according to a fundraiser set up to support her family.

The fundraiser has received $3,585 of its $10,000 goal as of Wednesday, June 1.

"Sweet little Jeilany has put up a tremendous fight, but on Saturday, May 28th, Jeilany's body entered eternal rest and peace, with her loving family by her side," the fundraiser reads. "This funding will be used towards funeral and cemetery services, with remaining funds to be given to Jeilany's family."

Jeilany was described as being a "vibrant, caring girl" who had a love of unicorns, according to the fundraiser.

