North Haven Amazon Employee Charged With Making A Bomb Threat

Fairfield County resident 32-year-old Michael Pierre, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Monday, July 29, for the Sunday, July 14 incident in North Haven.

According to the North Haven Police, a bomb threat was called into the department's communications center on Sunday, July 14.

The caller indicated a bomb was placed in the North Haven Amazon Fulfillment Center. Upon coordinating with North Haven Fire and Amazon security, the building was evacuated, triggering a multi-jurisdictional response, North Haven Police said.

Police said members of the Regional Bomb Squad, along with K-9s who specialize in explosive detection, responded to the scene. The scene was searched and determined to be clear.

North Haven detectives began to investigate and determined Pierre initiated the bomb threat from nearby the facility, the department said.

Pierre was arrested by warrant and charged with:

Misuse of emergency 911-false alarm

False incident report

Breach of peace

He is being held on a $25,000 court-set bond.

