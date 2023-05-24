North Branford Teen Stabbed To Death At East Haven Elementary School

The incident took place in New Haven County around 6:30 p.m., on Tuesday, May 23 at Tuttle Elementary School in East Haven.

Capt. Joseph Murgo, of the East Haven Police, said officers were dispatched to the school for a report of a fight between several individuals.

Upon arrival, it was determined that a 15-year-old from North Branford was assaulted with a knife during the fight, Murgo said.

The incident took place in a courtyard on Tuttle Elementary School grounds. The school was not in session at the time, he added.

The juvenile was treated on scene by East Haven Fire Department personnel and was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he later died of his injuries, the captain said.

"While details regarding this incident will be forthcoming, we want residents to know that all involved individuals in this altercation have been identified, are accounted for, and no threat to public safety exists," Murgo said.

The victim has not been identified by police.

Murgo added that the department is working closely with the State’s Attorney’s Office concerning possible charges.

