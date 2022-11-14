Yale Bowl Liquor Store Clerk Shot During Apparent Robbery

Police in Connecticut are searching for a suspect after a liquor store clerk was found shot during an apparent robbery.

The incident took place in New Haven around 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Yale Bowl Liquor store located at 85 Derby Ave.

The clerk was found after New Haven officers responded to the store for a report of a person shot, said Officer Scott Shumway, of the New Haven Police.

Responding officers located the store clerk, a 53-year-old Wallingford man, who had been shot during an apparent robbery, Shumway said.

American Medical Response transported the victim to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was treated for serious injuries. He is currently in stable condition, Shumway said.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the police contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.

Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477) or email to ECIC@newhavenct.gov.

