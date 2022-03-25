Woman Nabbed For Cruelty To Animals, Naugatuck Police Say

A Connecticut woman has been charged with animal cruelty after multiple pets were allegedly found in her home living in deplorable conditions.

New Haven County resident Deja Rowe, age 35, of Naugatuck, voluntarily surrendered to police on Wednesday, March 23 after learning of a warrant for her arrest for five counts of animal cruelty.

An investigation into problems at Rowe's home with animals began in late February, after a person who had adopted a puppy from her that later died filed a complaint with the Naugatuck Animal Control, said a spokesperson from the Naugatuck Police Department.

The initial investigation indicated that Rowe had obtained ownership of a pregnant female pit bull and had sold a majority of the puppies, police said.

One of the adopters of the puppies reported concern over the health of these puppies after the puppy she adopted died.

The same person then adopted another two puppies from the same litter to replace the one that had passed away.

The adopter again reported the female puppy in this instance also appeared to be malnourished, was covered in ulcers and she made the report to animal control, police said.

The Naugatuck Police Department became involved when the investigation led animal control to determine that there were additional dogs remaining in Rowe’s home in a state of poor physical health and deplorable conditions, police said.

As a result, a warrant was executed by the Naugatuck Police at Rowe's where the mother dog and one puppy were located in less than optimal conditions, covered in their own filth and open ulcers, and emaciated, police said.

Officers seized these two dogs which required immediate medical treatment at a 24-hour animal clinic. In addition, a deceased ball python was located in a terrarium and also removed from the home, they added.

Rowe was released after posting a $10,000 court-issued bond.

"The four dogs involved in this incident, the mother dog and her three puppies, remain under the care of Naugatuck Animal Control and it is our hope that they will continue their recovery and as a result be able to find their forever homes," the department said.

