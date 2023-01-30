Woman Attacked By 2 Others At Youth Basketball Game In Milford

A Connecticut woman was attacked by two women at a youth basketball game by two loud, cussing women.

The incident took place in New Haven County around 12 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Parsons Center in Milford.

Milford Police responded to the Parsons Center gym for a report that two Fairfield County women had attacked another woman following a youth basketball game, police said.

Police said the victim reported she was at a youth basketball game when a woman from an opposing team began using profanity and yelling very loudly.

The victim asked the woman not to use offensive language and moved away.

After the game, the victim was waiting in the vestibule when two women approached them and began swearing at the victim, police said.

The victim walked outside, and the two women followed and assaulted her, police added.

The attackers were identified as Janet Jefferson, age 64, of Norwalk, and Lawry Jefferson, age 43, of. Shelton.

Both women were charged with breach of peace and released on a promise to appear notice.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.