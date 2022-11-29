Waterbury Police Lieutenant Charged With DUI/Drugs Following Crash, Cops Say

A police lieutenant in Connecticut has been charged with alleged following a crash.

The incident took place in New Haven County on Sunday, Oct. 30 around 1:15 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 30 on Highland Avenue in Waterbury.

Waterbury Police responded to the area of 840 Highland Avenue on a report of a motor vehicle accident. Officers located a pickup truck that had been traveling northbound on Highland Avenue when the driver veered off the roadway and sideswiped a parked unoccupied vehicle and fence, said Lt. Ryan Bessette of the Waterbury Police.

The driver of the truck was identified as David Balnis, age 55, of Waterbury, a current lieutenant with the Waterbury Police Department, Bessette said.

Balnis, who was off-duty at the time, was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital for treatment and evaluation of non-life-threatening injuries.

Following an investigation of the incident, investigators obtained an arrest warrant charging Balnis with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and/ or alcohol, Bessette said.

Balnis turned himself in on Tuesday, Nov. 29, and was charged with the warrant. He posted a $5,000 bond.

He will be placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation, Bessette added.

