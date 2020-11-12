Waterbury Man Sentenced For Role In Heroin, Fentanyl Trafficking

A 24-year-old man was sentenced to 87 months in prison and five years of post-release supervision for his role in a heroin trafficking ring.

Roney Sosa of Waterbury reportedly processed and packaged kilograms of narcotics from suppliers in Connecticut and New York at a Bishop Street apartment per the orders of Nestor Sosa-Ortiz, according to the office of U.S. Attorney John H. Durham.

Sosa-Ortiz was reportedly arrested in New York City on Monday, May 18 after law enforcement seized about 2 kilograms of fentanyl and 2 kilograms of heroin in a sting operation. While Sosa was involved in this transaction, police said, he drove a separate vehicle with empty containers to the location of the drug deal and wasn't arrested at the time.

Sosa and several other members of the ring were arrested on Thursday, Oct. 29 when investigators executed five search warrants, seizing about six kilograms of suspected heroin or fentanyl, about 100,000 bags of packaged narcotics, about 1,000 fentanyl pills pressed to look like Percocet, one illegal firearm and $50,000 in cash.

Sosa, who police said is currently detained, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute, and to possess with intent to distribute, one kilogram or more of heroin and 400 grams or more of fentanyl. Sosa-Ortiz pleaded guilty to charges he faced connected to the May incident, but has yet to be sentenced for his role in the ring after his incarceration, police said.

