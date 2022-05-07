Waterbury Man Involved In Multi-State Drug/Gun Trafficking Sentenced

A 37-year-old man who was involved in trafficking firearms and narcotics between Connecticut and Maine has been sentenced.

Lonnie Joyner, of Waterbury, was sentenced on Wednesday, May 4, to 10 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to Leonard Boyle, United States attorney for the District of Connecticut.

Joyner pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of firearms by a felon on June 4, 2021, Boyle said.

The Drug Enforcement Administration started investigating Joyner and other Connecticut residents in 2016, as they were found to be driving to Maine with 100-gram quantities of heroin, and sometimes crack cocaine, and selling the drugs there, the US Attorney's Office reported.

Boyle said Joyner received money or firearms in exchange for the drugs.

A search of a storage unit Joyner rented in Waterbury on Sept. 27, 2017, revealed two .38 caliber revolvers, the US Attorney's Office reported.

After his arrest while he he was released on bond, Joyner threatened his probation officer and did not appear for a court proceeding, Boyle said.

Joyner has been detained since May 11, 2021, according to the announcement.

The Drug Enforcement Administration in Connecticut and Maine investigated the case, with the assistance of the Connecticut State Police and the Waterbury Police Department, Boyle said.

