Waterbury Man Admits To Charges After Search Uncovers Fentanyl, Heroin

A 38-year-old Connecticut man has admitted to multiple charges after a search of his storage unit uncovered firearms, fentanyl, cocaine, and heroin.

New Haven County resident Lenwood Gatling, of Waterbury, pleaded guilty on Monday, May 2, to one count of possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, according to Leonard Boyle, United States attorney for the District of Connecticut.

Between July and October of 2020, investigators found that Gatling used a storage unit he rented at a facility on Meriden Road in Waterbury to store and distribute narcotics, Boyle reported.

He was arrested on Oct. 14, 2020, the US Attorney's Office said.

According to the US Attorney's Office, a search of the storage unit that day revealed the following:

Nine firearms, three of which were reported stolen

About 420 grams of fentanyl packaged in approximately 11,000 individual use bags

About 99 grams of heroin

About nine grams of cocaine

About $30,000 in cash

His sentencing date hasn't been scheduled yet, Boyle said.

Gatling has been in custody since his arrest, the US Attorney's Office reported.

