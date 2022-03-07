Waterbury Homicide Suspect Surrenders To Police

A Connecticut man wanted for the homicide of another man found shot to death inside a vehicle turned himself in to police.

New Haven County resident Jose Baez Candelario, age 43, of Waterbury, turned himself in on Saturday, March 5, for the September 2021 murder of Timothy Hughes.

On Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, Waterbury responded to the area of Southview Street and found 39-year-old Huges inside a vehicle in the driveway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, said Lieutenant Ryan Bessette, of the Waterbury Police.

Hughes was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Following his arrest Candelario was charged with:

Murder

Criminal use of A weapon

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Illegal discharge of a firearm

Illegal transfer of a pistol

He is being held on a $1.5 million bond pending arraignment.

