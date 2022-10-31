Waterbury Amazon Warehouse Thief Nabbed After Taking Nap Before Leaving, Police Say

A Connecticut man was nabbed for an alleged burglary after deciding to take a nap inside an Amazon warehouse he had just robbed.

New Haven County resident David Charles McCulloch, age 42, of Waterbury, was arrested around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, said the Naugatuck Police Department.

According to Naugatuck Police, officers were dispatched to the building site of the new Amazon Warehouse, formerly Meyers Supply at 191 Sheridan Drive after receiving a complaint from a property manager who said he thought there had been a burglary as some wire had been stripped from the building.

Officers conducted a search of a building and found that McCulloch had hidden his vehicle inside the warehouse and loaded it with items, police said.

Police said McCulloch then decided to take a nap before leaving the warehouse and was found by officers.

McCulloch was arrested and charged with burglary and larceny. He was held on a $10,000 surety bond.

