Waterbury 2-Year-Old Boy Shot, Police Say

A 2-year-old Connecticut boy has been shot and airlifted to a hospital.

The incident took place in New Haven County in Waterbury around 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 21.

Waterbury officers responded to Waterbury Hospital after being notified by hospital staff that a juvenile gunshot victim had been brought into the emergency room, said Lt. Ryan Bessette.

Officers identified the victim as a 2-year-old boy with a sustained gunshot wound, Bessette said.

"At this time, the victim is considered to be in stable condition and is being transported by Life Star helicopter to CT Children’s Medical Center in Hartford," he said.

This is an active investigation and no further information is available at this time.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the WPD Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 203-755-1234.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

