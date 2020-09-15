Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Walloped By COVID-19, CT City Seeks $365K For Contact Tracing

Kristin Palpini
A city walloped by COVID-19 is seeking $365,000 from the state to pay for virus detection and tracking.
Meriden is requesting funding from the Connecticut Department of Public Health, Sen. Mary Daugherty Abrams said.

The city is among those in the state with the highest infection rates, according to state data.

More than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 infection have been confirmed in Meriden and there have been about 80 deaths, she said.

Meriden would use the funding to hire a temporary contact tracing assistant who would track local contacts with infected people. It would also pay for more hours for the local public health educator and community services worker.

Other uses for the funds would include vaccine planning, health education, purchasing additional equipment, and staffing COVID-19 vaccine clinics, Daugherty Abrams said.

