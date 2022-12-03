Video Shows Waterbury Bus Stop Arrest Of Accused Naugatuck Baby Killer Christopher Francisquini

Dramatic bodycam footage showing the bus stop capture of the 31-year-old Connecticut dad accused of killing and dismembering his 11-month-old daughter has been released by authorities (scroll for video).

Christopher Francisquini, of Naugatuck, is seen calmly standing at a bus stop on Meadow Street in Waterbury, wearing a ski mask and dressed in all black.

Seemingly without warning, the dozens of law enforcement officials who had gathered at the scene, where the Naugatuck dad was spotted by a former classmate, order him to get on the ground. As of 3 p.m. on Dec. 2, ending a two-week search.

“The place you’d least expect someone to be,” Devin Meyer tells the Republican American, after spotting Francisquini and calling 911. “Sitting out here in the open, in all black, ski mask, and he gave me a look. I kind of recognized him, but I kept on moving and went to my car.”

Francisquini had been wanted for stabbing and dismembering Camilla Francisquini on Friday, Nov. 18 in Naugatuck, police said.

Arraignment is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 5 in Waterbury Superior Court. He is being held on $5 million bond, Rep-Am says citing the state's attorney's office.

