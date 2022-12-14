New Haven Man Sentenced To Prison For 2019 Sexual Assault

A Connecticut man was sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting a 63-year-old woman whose home he was working on.

Carlos Mejia, age 38, of New Haven, was sentenced on Tuesday, Dec. 13, to 15 years in prison followed by 11 years of probation for the July 2019 attack, said John Doyle, Jr., New Haven State’s Attorney.

Mejia was found guilty by a jury in October of sexual assault, the State Attorney's Office said.

According to trial testimony, the victim, who was 63 at the time, disclosed that her apartment had failed inspection and that the landlord had hired contractors to repair damage within the residence.

In order to allow entry into the apartment when the victim was not home, a lockbox was installed on the front door of the building. On the evening of Tuesday, July 2, 2019, the victim was asleep in her bedroom and was awakened by a noise in her kitchen, court documents show.

The victim went to the kitchen and saw that Mejia had used the key to get inside the apartment. Mejia then followed the victim through the apartment and sexually assaulted her, according to court testimony.

Mejia, who was free on a $100,000 bond during the trial, failed to appear in court for the jury’s verdict. A re-arrest order was issued and a bond was set in the amount of $750,000.

