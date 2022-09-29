New Haven Man Admits To Trafficking Fentanyl

A Connecticut man faces years in prison after pleading guilty to trafficking in fentanyl.

Roy Reid, also known as “Jama,” age 34, of New Haven, pleaded guilty Tuesday, Sept. 27, to one count of fentanyl trafficking, according to Vanessa Roberts Avery, US Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in the fall of 2021, the New Haven Safe Streets/Gang Task Force and New Haven Police Department began investigating a drug trafficking ring that was distributing fentanyl, heroin crack, and cocaine in and around the West Hills neighborhood, including the McConaughy Terrace housing complex, in New Haven.

The investigation included court-authorized wiretaps, fixed video surveillance, and controlled purchases of narcotics, court documents show.

Between June 2021 and January 2022, investigators made five controlled purchases of fentanyl from Reid, officials said.

Reid pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute, and distribution, of fentanyl, which carries a maximum term of 20 years. He is scheduled to be sentenced in December.

Reid was arrested on a federal criminal complaint on Tuesday, April 5, and was released on a $150,000 bond pending sentencing.

In November 2013, Reid was sentenced in New Haven federal court to 26 months of imprisonment for a heroin trafficking offense.

