New Haven Man Admits Role In Mail, Identity Theft, Bank Fraud Scheme

A Connecticut man with a lengthy criminal history admitted to his role in running an elaborate mail theft scheme that he and a co-conspirator used to steal the identities and personal information of dozens of people, federal authorities announced.

New Haven resident Marquis Williams, age 45, pleaded guilty in Hartford federal court to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud stemming from an investigation into the mail theft, identity theft, and bank fraud scheme.

US Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said that between 2018 and November 2019, Williams and his co-conspirator, New Haven resident Dana Morrison, stole hundreds of pieces of mail from various mailboxes throughout Connecticut.

According to court documents, the mail contained items that included:

Checks;

Driver’s licenses;

Passports;

Social Security cards;

Banking information;

Other personally-identifying information.

The mail was stolen from businesses and individuals throughout Connecticut, including elderly nursing home residents.

Once the mail was taken, Williams and Morrison used stolen identities to produce fake IDs, and then used the fake identifications to cash or deposit stolen checks.

Avery said that the two also used the stolen checks to create additional, forged copies of checks that they then cashed or deposited into accounts they opened using stolen identities.

In total, more than 70 fraud victims have been identified during the investigation, Avery said. The pair pocketed $118,452.26 through the scheme and attempted to steal an additional $58,416.

Officials noted that Williams’ and Morrison’s criminal histories include prior federal convictions for similar crimes. In 2002, Williams was sentenced to 51 months in prison for conspiracy, identity fraud, and credit card fraud offenses.

Williams remains detained. When he is sentenced on Wednesday, Sept. 14, Williams faces 30 years in prison.

Morrison, age 41, pleaded guilty to the same charge on Thursday, May 12. He is also detained pending his sentencing.

