New Haven Driver Dies After Crashing Into Side Of Restaurant, Police Say

A 22-year-old Connecticut man was killed after crashing into the side of a restaurant.

The incident took place in New Haven around 6:15 p.m., on Tuesday, June 14.

Responding police officers located a Toyota Highlander that had crashed into the side of Scarpellino’s restaurant on Forbes Avenue, said Officer Scott Shumway, of the New Haven Police.

Inside the vehicle, officers found Wilmer Lopez, age 22, of New Haven, with life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital where he died from his injuries, Shumway said.

The restaurant, which was closed at the time, suffered heavy damage to the kitchen area, and will be closed until at least Monday, June 20, the owners said.

The restaurant had previously suffered a large fire in November 2021 and had just reopened in January.

The New Haven Police Crash Team responded to the scene and is leading the investigation.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police contact 203-946-6316.

Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-8477, or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.