Naugatuck HS Placed On Lockdown After Student Reports Gun In Backpack

A Connecticut high school was placed on lockdown after a student reported seeing a firearm in a backpack.

The incident took place in New Haven County around 1:50 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9 in Naugatuck.

Police officers responded to Naugatuck High School 543 Rubber Avenue to investigate a student that reported seeing a firearm in a backpack, said the Naugatuck Police.

This resulted in the school being placed into lockdown, police said

Police conducted a thorough investigation that included interviews and a sweep of the school including the use of a specialized firearms detection canine, police said.

During the search no firearm was recovered, they added.

Students were dismissed for the day following the incident.

There were no injuries and no arrests have been made, police said.

"As our community expects, incidents relating to weapons are responded to swiftly and with a significant deployment of police resources," said Naugatuck Chief of Police Colin McAllister. "We thank school staff, students, and the community for their efforts in seeing this incident to its conclusion."

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.