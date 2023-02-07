'Mobile Dispensary’ Bust: Duo Accused Of Illegally Selling Marijuana In Naugatuck

Two men have been charged with allegedly selling marijuana illegally in the parking lot of a Connecticut Walmart.

The incident took place in New Haven County on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 2 and 3, in the area of Walmart at 1100 New Haven Road in Naugatuck.

On Feb. 2 and 3, the Naugatuck Police Department began getting complaints about a van in the area of Walmart, due to its markings and soliciting in the area, the police department said.

The van was marked with decals advertising as a "Mobile Dispensary" with marijuana leave decals covering the body of the van. It was reported that the operator of the van was openly advertising and selling marijuana, police said.

Police made contact with the two men, identified as James Marson Brown, age 25, of Jamaica, New York, and Stanley Livingston, age 30, of Bridgeport, and conducted an investigation, the department said.

The investigation revealed the duo was selling marijuana and CBD-related items with no sales or dispensary permits whatsoever, police said.

It is illegal to sell THC-related items including CBD from a vehicle and there are no such permits, they added.

The van was seized, and both men were arrested, and charged with:

Conspiracy to commit money laundering

Money laundering

Illegal sales without a tax permit

Sale of a controlled substance

Conspiracy to commit sales of a controlled substance

Both were held on a $5,000 bond and are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, March 2.

