Middlebury Animal Rescue Issues 'Emergency Plea' For All Dogs To Be Adopted Ahead Of Closure

A Connecticut animal rescue nonprofit issued an urgent alert that all of its dogs need to be adopted within a month.

Brass City Rescue Alliance, located in the New Haven County town of Middlebury, said in an announcement on Monday, Oct. 10, that it will soon be closing until further notice.

"Due to medical circumstances out of our control, we have no other choice and need to do what is best for the dogs," the announcement reads. "We ask that you take a moment to remember that the most innocent and helpless among us are in desperate need for a home. This is an emergency plea for help."

The organization said every dog must be adopted or in foster care within a month.

"We desperately need the community to come and adopt these dogs," the nonprofit said.

The dogs available for adoption can be viewed here.

The nonprofit said it will be back open at some point in the future.

