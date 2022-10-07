Meriden Man Sentenced To Prison For Sexually Abusing Minor

A 28-year-old man has been sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting a minor after pleading guilty to the charge.

New Haven County resident, Christian Diaz, age 28, of Meriden, was sentenced Wednesday, Oct 5 to eight years in prison, followed by 10 years of probation, John Doyle Jr., New Haven State’s Attorney

Diaz pleaded guilty in New Haven Superior Court in August to sexual assault, illegal sexual contact, and risk of injury to a minor.

An investigation by the Meriden Police Department found that in the spring of 2013, Diaz, 18 at the time, sexually assaulted the 8-year-old minor victim at her home on two or three occasions while her mother was at work, said the State Attorney's Office.

At sentencing, the victim told the court about the struggles she endured because of the assault but that she is ready to reclaim her life saying, “I am not what happened to me. I am what I choose to become.”

The court noted that five of the eight years that the defendant was ordered to serve are mandatory and that the defendant would have to register with the Connecticut Sex Offender Registry for the rest of his life.

