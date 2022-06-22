Meriden Man Indicted For Trafficking Fentanyl

A Connecticut man is facing years in prison for allegedly selling fentanyl.

New Haven County resident Gerardo Nunez-Irizarry, age 43, of Meriden, was indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday, June 14, according to the US Attorney’s Office in Connecticut.

Prosecutors said he sold fentanyl to undercover agents between June and November 2021. One of the sales involved 50 grams of the drug, prosecutors said.

Police arrested Nunez-Irizarry on state charges in November 2021 after investigators stopped his car in Meriden as he drove to an arranged location. He was later arrested on a federal criminal complaint in March 2022.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine. It has been tied to a growing number of overdose deaths across the United States in recent years, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Nunez-Irizarry was charged with possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

If convicted, he could be sentenced to between five and 40 years in prison.

He is currently free on a $100,000 bond.

