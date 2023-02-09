Man Shot While Walking Dog In Hamden, Police Say

A Hamden man was shot twice in the leg while walking his dog on a city street.

The incident took place in New Haven around 11 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 8 in the area of Dixwell Avenue near Brewster Street.

New Haven officers were notified that a man suffering a gunshot wound sought treatment at the St. Raphael’s campus of Yale-New Haven Hospital, said Capt. Rose Dell, of the New Haven Police.

The 30-year-old New Haven resident told officers he was walking his dog on Dixwell Avenue near Brewster Street when he noticed that he was bleeding from his left leg, Dell said.

Medical staff informed officers that he sustained two gunshot wounds to his leg. The wounds are considered not life-threatening, police said.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

