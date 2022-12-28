Man Charged After Making Threats To 'Shooting Up' A Milford Bar, Police Say

A Connecticut man angry over being told to stop vaping inside a bar allegedly attacked two people and made threats about "shooting up" the place.

The incident took place in New Haven County around 12:40 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27, at My Bar & Grille at 12 Broad St., in Milford.

According to Milford Police, officers were dispatched to MyBar for a report of a fight. The victim stated that Fairfield County resident Justin Lavorgna, age 34, of Shelton, became hostile toward them after being spoken to about vaping in the bar.

Lavorgna attacked the victim and another man and punched them in the face, police said.

Police said Lavorgna then began making threats about “shooting up” the place. During the fight, a citizen took a firearm out of the holster that Lavorgna was carrying and secured the weapon.

Lavorgna was taken into custody and placed under arrest and charged with:

Threatening

Assault

Breach of peace

The bond was set at $10,000

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.