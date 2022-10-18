Man Accused Of Punching Person 'Holding Up Line' At Milford Dunkin' Donuts, Police Say

A man was arrested for allegedly punching another man in the face for taking too long in line at a Connecticut Dunkin' Donuts.

The incident took place in New Haven County around 9:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 17, at the shop in Milford.

According to the Milford Police, New York resident Asken Ozdemir, age 45, of Port Jefferson on Long Island, became irate and began arguing with the man in front of him in line for taking too long.

After Ozdemir left the store, he noticed the victim was attempting to record his vehicle and license number, police said.

Ozdemir exited his vehicle and hit the victim in the face. He then fled, police added.

After an investigation, officers located Ozdemir and he was placed under arrest and charged with assault and breach of peace.

He was released on a promise to appear ticket and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Nov. 10.

