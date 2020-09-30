Landmark Buildings Will Glow Red In Honor Of Fallen Heroes

As a memorial to all fallen firefighters and their families, landmark buildings across the nation will glow red for one week.

The display is called “Light the Night For Fallen Firefighters” and is being organized by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

Many buildings around the area will glow red with bay lighting and spotlights each night from now until Oct. 4. Some people will be shining red lights on their homes, as well.

There are about 20 places in Connecticut and another 20 in Massachusetts that have signed up with the organizer’s map of participating buildings.

In West Haven, the Fire Department is recognizing city Firefighter/Paramedic James C. Woodman who died in 2019 at age 55 from injuries he sustained as a firefighter, according to FireHero.org.

For more information, or to see the map, go to the organizer's website here.

