ID Released For Woman Struck, Killed In New Haven Hit-Run

A 68-year-old New Haven woman who was struck by at least one car, all of which left the scene of the incident, has been identified by police.

Celeste Staten was found lying in the middle of Whalley Avenue, between Davis Street and Anthony Street, after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting the hit-and-run just after 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 27, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Among other pieces of evidence left at the scene was a dislodged vehicle bumper.

According to police, an officer standing near the site of the incident during a reconstruction of the accident by detectives and a forensics team was approached by a small tan dog on a leash, who police later learned belonged to Staten.

The dog, a Lhasa Apso mix, was transported to the city's Robin I. Kroogman New Haven Animal Shelter, where it is still being housed.

Witnessed who have yet to speak to police are asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.

