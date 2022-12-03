Gwyneth Paltrow Stops By Sally's Apizza In New Haven, Thanks Eatery For 'Most Perfect Pizza'

Gwyneth Paltrow showed her appreciation for a longtime Connecticut pizzeria.

The actress, who has appeared in films including "Shakespeare in Love" and "Emma," paid a visit to Sally's Apizza in New Haven.

The pizzeria, located at 237 Wooster St., shared a photo from Paltrow's visit in a Facebook post, along with a photo of a message she wrote on a pizza box thanking the staff.

"For all the amazing people @ Sally's Apizza," the note reads. "Thank you for the most perfect pizza."

Paltrow is a former Northern Westchester resident, who lived in Waccabuc.

