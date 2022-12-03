Contact Us
Breaking News: Here's Where Connecticut Ranks Among States With Best Public School Systems, Forbes Says
Gwyneth Paltrow Stops By Sally's Apizza In New Haven, Thanks Eatery For 'Most Perfect Pizza'

Nicole Valinote
Gwyneth Paltrow paid a visit to Sally's Apizza in New Haven.
Gwyneth Paltrow paid a visit to Sally's Apizza in New Haven. Photo Credit: Facedbook/Sally's Apizza

Gwyneth Paltrow showed her appreciation for a longtime Connecticut pizzeria.

The actress, who has appeared in films including "Shakespeare in Love" and "Emma," paid a visit to Sally's Apizza in New Haven.

The pizzeria, located at 237 Wooster St., shared a photo from Paltrow's visit in a Facebook post, along with a photo of a message she wrote on a pizza box thanking the staff.

"For all the amazing people @ Sally's Apizza," the note reads. "Thank you for the most perfect pizza."

Paltrow is a former Northern Westchester resident, who lived in Waccabuc.

