Gas Prices In CT Drop Below $4 For First Time In 17 Weeks, AAA Reports

For the first time in months, the average price of a gallon of gas in Connecticut has dipped below the $4 mark, according to AAA.

The organization reported that the average price for a gallon of self-serve, regular gas reached $3.99 in Connecticut on Wednesday, Aug. 24, marking the first time the average has dropped below $4 in 17 weeks and four days.

The average price dropped 3 cents from Monday, Aug. 22, and 41 cents from last month, AAA reported.

“We’ve been on a roller-coaster ride of gas prices all summer long,” said Fran Mayko, AAA Northeast spokeswoman. “If crude oil prices edge lower, we may see more drops at the pump.”

Mayko added that hurricane season could disrupt oil production and cause prices to rise once again.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.