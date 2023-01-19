Fatal Shooting: Suspect At Large After Man Found Dead In New Haven

Police are searching for a suspect after a New Haven man was found shot and killed on a city street.

The incident took place in New Haven around 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18 in the area of Chapel Street, near James Street.

Police received a call regarding a person down on Chapel Street, near James Street. Responding officers located a 40-year-old New Haven man who had been shot, said New Haven Police Officer Scott Shumway.

American Medical Response transported the victim to Yale New Haven Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The Bureau of Identification responded to the scene and collected ballistic evidence. Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are leading the investigation.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the police contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.

Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477) or email to ECIC@newhavenct.gov.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.