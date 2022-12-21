Eversource Prepares For Powerful Storm Expected To Hit CT Ahead Of Holiday Weekend

Eversource is readying hundreds of crews ahead of a storm that is expected to bring damaging winds and heavy rain to Connecticut just before the holiday weekend.

The energy provider said in an announcement on Wednesday, Dec. 21, that its line and tree crews are preparing equipment and vehicles for the storm that is set to move through the region from Thursday, Dec. 22 to Friday, Dec. 23.

Hundreds of outside crews are set to respond to restore power if needed, Eversource said.

“We recognize the timing of this storm, right before Christmas, is less than ideal and we’re taking all necessary actions now so our team is ready to respond to whatever this storm may bring,” said Steve Sullivan, the president of Eversource Connecticut. “We’ll have crews prepositioned at our work centers throughout the state before the storm hits so they can immediately get to any damage locations and restore power as quickly as possible."

Eversource also urged customers to assemble or restock storm kits that include essentials, such as flashlights, batteries, medications, water, non-perishable foods, and pet food.

The company added that if the storm causes flooding, some natural gas systems could be affected.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.