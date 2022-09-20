East Haven Police Officer Placed On Leave When Porn Videos Surface Online

A Connecticut police officer has been placed on administrative leave after videos of him allegedly surfaced on a pornographic website.

East Haven Police Officer Paul Cavalier, who has been with the department since December 2020, was placed on leave on Wednesday, Sept. 14, after the agency "became aware of his off-duty conduct," said Capt. Joseph Murgo, of the East Haven Police.

“We have been made aware of an off-duty matter involving Officer Paul Cavalier," said Chief Edward Lennon. "He was placed on administrative leave and is the subject of an internal affairs investigation, consistent with the collective bargaining agreement. This is a personnel matter. As such, we will have no additional comment."

The department's code of conduct for police officers says officers are prohibited from viewing or disseminating pornography while on duty or using town equipment.

They also are prohibited from using "pornographic language, tell or repeat obscene, pornographic, or inappropriate jokes, or provide, copy, or disseminate any obscene, pornographic or inappropriate material in the workplace."

The manual does not address pornography during off-duty time, but does say officers are required to: "keep my private life unsullied as an example to all."

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.