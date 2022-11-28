Donations Pour In After Father Of 2 Young Daughters Dies In Head-On Crash In Milford

Members of the community have raised more than $50,000 to support the family of a 35-year-old Connecticut man who was killed in a head-on crash over the weekend.

Tianzhu Yuan, of North Haven, died in a crash that happened in New Haven County on I-95 in Milford at about 2 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, police said.

A 2018 GMC Sierra 1500, driven by 41-year-old Stratford resident James Tedesco, was traveling south in the northbound lanes and collided with a 2005 Toyota Camry driven by Yuan, authorities said.

Police said Tedesco is charged with operating under the influence.

A GoFundMe set up by Yuan's cousin-in-law, David Zhang, has received $52,608 of its $100,000 goal as of Monday, Nov. 28.

The funds will be used to support Yuan's wife, his 1-month-old daughter, and his 7-year-old daughter.

"Tianzhu's unexpected sudden passing not only leaves [Yuan's wife] Vicky and her family in immense grief but also puts the family in immediate financial turmoil and deprives the bright future he planned for his two daughters," Zhang said. "I am raising money to help the family. Funds will be used directly on funeral expenses, wife and kids’ future needs and costs related to the family moving forward."

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.