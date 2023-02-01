'Demonic' Killings Of Father, Son Earn New Haven Man 120 Years In Prison

A 55-year-old man was sentenced this week for killing a father and son in their Connecticut home back in the 1980s, officials said.

Willie McFarland, of New Haven, got 120 years in prison for the murders of Fred Harris, age 59, and his son Greg Harris, age 23, inside their Hamden home in 1987, New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr, announced on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Judge Elpedio Vitale, who delivered the sentence, called the murders "a demonic level of violence and terror" and said McFarland "is an unqualified menace to society."

“After 35 years, the man responsible for the murder of a father and son, in their own home, has been brought to justice,” Doyle said.

Fred and Greg Harris were found tied up and with their throats slashed in an upstairs bedroom in their home at 655 Fitch Street on August 27, 1987.

McFarland apparently went to the house looking for money and a gun he thought were there before attacking the Harris' with a knife, NBC Connecticut reports.

McFarland, who is also a registered sex offender, confessed to the murders while serving time for another crime, the outlet continued.

McFarland was found previously guilty of two counts of murder on November 22, 2022. He received a 60-year sentence for each murder that will run consecutively, Doyle said.

