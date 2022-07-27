CT State Trooper From Southbury Suspended Pending Sexual Assault Investigation

A Connecticut State Trooper has been taken off the force amid accusations of sexual assault.

Constables in New Haven County were called to a home on Old Field Road in Southbury at around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 27.

When they arrived, an individual at the home made allegations against Jose Campos, a Connecticut State Trooper, according to police.

Campos was suspended pending a sexual assault investigation by the Central District Major Crime Squad. His police powers were also revoked.

In a statement, Connecticut State Police said they will not release further information to "protect the integrity of the active investigation."

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.