CT State Trooper From Southbury Suspended Pending Sexual Assault Investigation

Michael Mashburn
A Connecticut State Trooper has been taken off the force amid accusations of sexual assault.
A Connecticut State Trooper has been taken off the force amid accusations of sexual assault. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Gustavo Castillo

Constables in New Haven County were called to a home on Old Field Road in Southbury at around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 27.

When they arrived, an individual at the home made allegations against Jose Campos, a Connecticut State Trooper, according to police.

Campos was suspended pending a sexual assault investigation by the Central District Major Crime Squad. His police powers were also revoked.

In a statement, Connecticut State Police said they will not release further information to "protect the integrity of the active investigation."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.