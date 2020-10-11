COVID-19: Nearly 30 School Bus Drivers Test Positive After Birthday Party

Nearly 30 bus drivers working in one Connecticut city tested positive for COVID-19 following a well-attended birthday party.

School bus transit company, First Student, was stopped from providing services in New Haven in late-October, once the city’s school district learned 27 of their bus drivers have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the New Haven Register.

The bus shutdown is slated to end on Friday, Nov. 13.

The general New Haven student population was supposed to return to in-person education on Nov. 9, but that has been delayed. Under normal circumstances, the bus company would be driving around 17,800 students to and from school in the New Haven district. It was not clear at the time of the article's publication how many students will be using the bus during COVID-19.

The New Haven School District is working with the city’s Board of Health to investigate the spike among bus drivers and whether New Haven should seek concessions.

Employees who tested positive for COVID-19 are in quarantine.

Free COVID-19 testing is available to the school community. Go to New Haven’s COVID website or call the city’s Health Department at (203) 946-4949 for more information.

