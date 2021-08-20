COVID-19: Infection Rate In CT Rises, New Deaths Recorded; Latest Breakdown Of Cases By County

Nearly two dozen new COVID-19 fatalities were reported in the past week in Connecticut as new variants of the virus continue to trouble health officials.

In the past week, Connecticut hospitals recorded 23 new virus-related deaths, bringing the total up to 8,330 statewide as of Thursday, Aug. 19, though the infection rate is back on the rise.

The daily positive COVID-19 infection rate of those tested in Connecticut has been fluctuating from 4.25 percent on Monday, Aug. 16, down to 2.99 percent the following day, and back up to 3.37 percent on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

On Aug. 18, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that there were 15,865 COVID-19 tests administered, which resulted in 534 new laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus. Four COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals, bringing the total being treated down to 344.

A week ago, approximately 160 COVID-19 patients were being treated for the virus.

The Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to be the dominant strain in Connecticut, now accounting for more than 80 percent of all new infections, officials noted. In the past week, the number of cases of the Delta variant is also up hundreds over the past several weeks.

Connecticut continues to be among the country's leaders in administering the COVID-19 vaccine, ranking second nationally with 74 percent of the eligible population 12 years and old receiving at least one dose.

In total, 2,411,307 first doses have been administered, while 2,215,276 in Connecticut have completed the vaccination process.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group:

65+: 97 percent;

55-64: 87 percent;

45-54: 78 percent;

35-44: 76 percent;

25-34: 67 percent;

18-24: 64 percent;

16-17: 73 percent;

12-15: 60 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on, Aug. 19:

Fairfield: 104,252 (11,051 per 100,000 residents);

New Haven: 96,504 (11,290);

Hartford: 88,830 (9,962);

New London: 23,864 (8,998);

Litchfield: 15,260 (8,462);

Middlesex: 13,513 (8,319);

Windham: 11,342 (9,712);

Tolland: 10,100 (6,701).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

