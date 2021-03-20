COVID-19: Here Are Ways For CT Residents 45-And-Over To Book Vaccine Appointments

Approximately 400,000 more Connecticut residents are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as the state continues ramping up its vaccination program at one of the quickest rates in the country.

As of Friday, March 19, all Connecticut residents 45 and older can book an appointment to receive the vaccine, joining healthcare workers, nursing home residents and employees, educators, and first responders.

To help expedite the process of scheduling an appointment, eligible Connecticut residents can do so online or through the state's telephone hotline. Once the first appointment is made, a follow-up appointment will be made at the vaccination site to receive the second shot to complete the process.

Those who are eligible can sign up for an appointment using the state’s Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS) or through Connecticut’s hotline at 877-918-2224 or by calling 211.

One can make an appointment online by visiting:

Originally, the plan was to make the vaccine available to all residents over the age of 16 by Monday, May 3, though with the Biden administration distributing more doses, Lamont is moving up the timetable for who is eligible.

Now, that last group, anyone 16 and older, will be eligible for the vaccine as of Monday, April 5.

According to the Connecticut Department of Health, 966,705 first doses and 536,736 second doses administered for a total of 1,467,233.

According to the Department of Health, as of Thursday, March 18, the following grounds have received at least one dose of the vaccine:

75+: 78 percent of the population;

65-75: 74 percent;

55-64: 46 percent;

55+: 62 percent;

All adults 16+: 33 percent.

"There’s a blend here as we move from age group to age group,” Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said this week. “In some of our communities two-thirds of the people, 55-64 have been vaccinated. In others maybe it’s just a third in some of our cities, and we want to make sure there’s no vaccine left on the shelf. That’s why we’ve moved into the next age category.”

