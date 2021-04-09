COVID-19: Here Are CT's Current Hotspots For Cases, Other New Data

Health officials in Connecticut are closely monitoring 13 communities that have become COVID-19 hotspots as the state works to vaccinate all residents 16 and older.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that there were 42,067 COVID-19 tests administered statewide on Thursday, April 8, resulting in 1,012 laboratory-confirmed cases for a 2.41 percent positive infection rate, down from 3.84 percent the previous day.

Though the COVID-19 data continues to show improvements in Connecticut, health officials are cautioning that there have been some areas across the state where newly-confirmed infections have become a point of concern.

Hot spots being monitored by the Department of Health, according to Lamont, on April 8:

Waterbury: 69.3 cases per 100,000 population;

Bethlehem: 66.8;

New Milford: 66.5;

Wolcott: 63.9;

Brookfield: 60.9;

Derby: 59.9;

Union: 59.5;

Seymour: 55.4;

Watertown: 54.8;

Naugatuck: 53.6;

Torrington: 52.8;

Thomaston: 51.0;

Haddam: 50.4.

One new COVID-19 patient was admitted into a Connecticut hospital, bringing the total to 515 still being treated for the virus, while five new fatalities brought the death toll to 7,940 statewide.

Since the pandemic began, nearly 7.95 million COVID-19 tests have been administered, resulting in 319,779 confirmed cases.

Connecticut remains among the top three states in administering the most COVID-19 vaccines per capita, with a total of 1,421,831 first doses having been administered, and 883,169 fully vaccinated.

A total of 2,230,742 first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Connecticut, with Lamont noting that the state “continues to expect supply to exceed demand by late April.”

A breakdown of those who have received at least one COVID-19 dose as of April 8, by age group:

65+: 82 percent;

55-64: 69 percent;

45-54: 51 percent;

16-44: 23 percent;

16+: 49 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on April 8:

Fairfield: 91,935;

New Haven: 83,315;

Hartford: 77,304;

New London: 21,018;

Litchfield: 13,363;

Middlesex: 11,838;

Windham: 10,045;

Tolland: 8,826;

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down

