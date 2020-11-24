COVID-19: Branford Schools Reports Positives Throughout District

Branford School District Schools will not close despite four new COVID-19 infections in schools throughout the district, according to Superintendent Hamlet M. Hernandez.

In a letter to parents and community members dated Monday, Nov. 23, Hernandez wrote that since Friday, Nov. 20, two Branford High School students, one elementary school student at Mary T. Murphy School and one middle school student at Walsh Intermediate School had tested positive, bringing the district's total number of cases since Sept. 10 to 28. The students were last in school on Nov. 3 and Nov. 13 respectively, wrote Hernandez, and anyone who has been in close contact with these students has already been contacted by public health officials.

"While we can expect additional positive cases this week, we have no known school transmission of the virus," wrote Hernandez. "If the public health department determines the virus is being transmitted in school, all appropriate measures, up to and including school closure, will be instituted."

The district last notified parents of positive cases within the school system on Nov. 20, when a member of the John B. Sliney School community tested positive. That individual, wrote the Superintendent, had last attended school on Nov. 17.

The Branford School District offers a voluntary remote learning option for students--however, according to the school's website, the shift from in-person to online learning may take up to 10 days for the administration to process and approve.

