Child Porn: Officers Raid Wrong Apartment; New Haven Suspect Commits Suicide

Police are investigating after officers knocked on the wrong door and detained a woman in handcuffs as they searched for a suspect allegedly involved in child pornography in Connecticut.

The incident took in New Haven County on Thursday, April 6 in New Haven on East Street.

According to the New Haven Police Department Chief Karl Jacobson, officers were serving a search warrant for a suspected child pornographer when they went to the wrong apartment on the wrong floor and knocked in a door with a battering ram.

Inside the apartment were a woman and her two children.

The woman was handcuffed and questioned about where Tim Yergeau, age 36, of New Haven was, and who was in the house.

When she realized they were looking for her downstairs neighbor, officers unhandcuffed her and left (the door was repaired by the department).

Once at the correct apartment, officers served the warrant to Yergeau, which was for pornographic materials only, not for an arrest, the chief said.

"A large amount of evidence was gathered," he said at a press conference on Monday, April 17.

Jacobson explained they could not arrest Yergeau at the time due to the warrant.

Yergeau, who reportedly worked for Planned Parenthood CT in the past, killed himself five days after the raid on his home, the chief said.

Since the botched raid, the chief said he has tried to meet with the neighbor to apologize and to talk about the incident but has missed her two times and has not been able to "connect."

The woman has filed a complaint with the department over the incident, Jacobson said.

The chief, who plans to release bodycam video of the incident, said the woman was handcuffed for about a minute and 30 seconds and was "treated with respect," by officers.

The search warrant, released by the chief on Monday, described what the officers were looking for including horrific videos and photographs of men having sex with young children, both male, and female.

Currently, Jacobson said there was an internal investigation underway regarding the entrance into the wrong apartment as well as an ongoing investigation into the entire incident.

