5 Retailers Accused Of Selling Tobacco Products, E-Cigarettes To Minors After Milford Detail

Five Connecticut businesses were caught allegedly selling tobacco and e-cigarette to minors during a compliance check.

The checks took place in New Haven County on Monday, Nov. 14 in Milford.

The Milford Police Department working with the state Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services Tobacco Prevention and Enforcement Program conducted unannounced compliance inspections of establishments that sell tobacco products and/or electronic cigarettes.

State law prohibits the sale of tobacco and e-cigarettes to anyone under the age of 21, said the Milford Police.

Retailers are required by law to inspect the photo ID of anyone who appears under the age of 30 before selling a tobacco product or electronic cigarette, they added.d

A total of 19 unannounced compliance inspections were conducted. Of this total, 14 establishments were found compliant, and five businesses were found non-compliant, police said.

The following retailers were found to be non-compliant:

Devon Smoke Shop, 149 Bridgeport Ave.

Galaxy Fuel/FoodMart, 180 New Haven Ave.

Krauszers Food Stores, 631 Milford Point Road

Patriot Fuels Food Shop, 714 Boston Post Road

Shell, 1345 New Haven Ave.

Police said the offending clerks were issued an infraction in the amount of $300.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.